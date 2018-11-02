Lovie lands St. Louis lineman

More than three months had passed on the calendar from the last time Illinois football received a commitment from a Class of 2019 prospect.

That changed on Friday night, with St. Louis defensive lineman Moses Okpala committing to Lovie Smith’s program.

Okpala, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound three-star prospect who plays at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, chose Illinois ahead of offers from Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, among others.

Okpala is the 10th commit in the class for the Illini and second from St. Louis, joining quarterback Isaiah Williams from Trinity Catholic.

His commitment is the first for Illinois since defensive end Seth Coleman from Melbourne, Fla., committed to the Illini in late July.