Illini get 2019 offensive line commit

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ 2019 recruiting class has been rather fluid the last month with commitments and de-commitments. The Illini got one of the former late Sunday afternoon with the commitment of three-star offensive lineman Jakai Clark.

Clark, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound center, is ranked as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. The Loganville, Ga., native committed to Lovie Smith’s Illini amidst other offers from both Power Five and Group of Five of schools. His other offers were Arizona, Arkansas State, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon State, Rutgers, South Alabama, Syracuse, Temple Tulane, West Virginia and Western Kentucky.

Clark was once committed to Auburn before re-opening his recruitment and choosing Illinois. He is the Illini’s first offensive line commit in the 2019 class and second overall commitment this month after they also added Ladue (Mo.) defensive lineman Moses Okpala on Nov. 2.

Clark blocks for a Grayson (Ga.) High School offense that has put up 4,237 yards of total offense so far this season. The Rams are 9-2 and play Norcross (Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr.’s alma mater) Saturday in the second round of the GHSA Class 7A playoffs.