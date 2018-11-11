Nov. 11 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREV.

1. Alabama 1

2. Clemson 2

3. Notre Dame 3

4. Michigan 4

5. Georgia 5

6. UCF 6

7. West Virginia 7

8. Oklahoma 8

9 . Ohio State 9

10. LSU 10

11. Washington State 11

12. Utah State 13

13. Syracuse 15

14. Cincinnati 17

15. Washington 18

16. Texas 21

17. Florida 20

18. Penn State 23

19. Utah 25

20. Iowa State --

21. Boston College 16

22. Northwestern --

23. UAB --

24. Boise State --

25. Army --





