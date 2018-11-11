Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Nov. 11 Asmussen Top 25
Sun, 11/11/2018 - 7:56pm | Bob Asmussen

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

 

TEAM   PREV.

1. Alabama   1
2. Clemson   2
3. Notre Dame   3
4. Michigan   4
5. Georgia   5
6. UCF   6
7. West Virginia   7
8. Oklahoma   8
9 . Ohio State   9
10. LSU   10
11. Washington State   11
12. Utah State   13
13. Syracuse   15
14. Cincinnati   17
15. Washington   18
16. Texas   21
17. Florida   20
18. Penn State   23
19. Utah   25
20. Iowa State   --
21. Boston College   16
22. Northwestern   --
23. UAB   --
24. Boise State   --
25. Army   --


 

-