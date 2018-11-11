Nov. 11 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Clemson 2
3. Notre Dame 3
4. Michigan 4
5. Georgia 5
6. UCF 6
7. West Virginia 7
8. Oklahoma 8
9 . Ohio State 9
10. LSU 10
11. Washington State 11
12. Utah State 13
13. Syracuse 15
14. Cincinnati 17
15. Washington 18
16. Texas 21
17. Florida 20
18. Penn State 23
19. Utah 25
20. Iowa State --
21. Boston College 16
22. Northwestern --
23. UAB --
24. Boise State --
25. Army --
