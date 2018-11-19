In-state tackle picks Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Offensive line was a priority — a necessity even — for Illinois in its 2019 recruiting class. A week after landing three-star center Jakai Clark out of Georgia, the Illini doubled down Sunday with a commitment from Brother Rice tackle Evan Kirts.

The three-star prospect is Illinois' 11th commit in the 2019 class. Kirts is just the fourth in-state commit for the Illini, joining Bloomington tight end Griffin Moore, Montini Catholic running back Nick Fedanzo and Chicago Phillips defensive back Joseph Thompson.

Kirts picked Illinois over other reported offers from Virginia, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, New Mexico, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Eastern Kentucky, Fordham and Western Illinois.

Kirts and Brother Rice will play in Champaign on Saturday in the Class 8A state championship game. The unbeaten Crusaders (13-0) will face former Illinois linebacker John Holecek's Loyola Academy (10-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.