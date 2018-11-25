Lovie gets two-year extension

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith will be at Illinois through at least the 2023 season after a two-year contract extension was announced late Sunday morning.

Smith's third season at Illinois ended with Saturday's loss at Northwestern. That dropped the Illini to 4-8 on the season. Smith is 9-27 overall at Illinois and just 4-23 in the Big Ten.

“This extension demonstrates my belief in Lovie Smith, his staff, and the plan they have for the future success of Illinois Football,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a release. “I have studied our program extensively, and I see steady progress, both in the development of our current players and the talent we are adding to our roster. To date, we have remained one of the youngest teams in college football, with only nine seniors and nearly 80 freshmen and sophomores. As our players grow in strength, skill, and experience, more wins will follow.

“We recognize that our work is far from finished, with improvement needed in every phase of our program’s development, but our plan is sound and our resolve is stronger than ever,” Whitman continued. “As I have said on many occasions, stability and continuity are key to building a foundation that will yield long-term success. With the opening of our new facility next summer, and the continued efforts of our staff and student-athletes, the success we all covet is within reach. I applaud Coach Smith, his staff, and our team for their commitment and steady progress, and I stand ready, as we all should, to help them in whatever way possible to continue building upon their momentum.”

Terms of the contract extension are being finalized with the support of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones. It will be presented to the University of Illinois Board of Trustees for approval in January.