Thomas resigns at Cleveland State

Cleveland State hired former Illinois athletic director Mike Thomas to fill the role for that school in February 2017.

Less than two years later, Thomas is resigning from his post as Cleveland State's athletic director.

The school announced Tuesday night that Thomas' last day at Cleveland State will be Dec. 31.

Thomas has decided to return to athletics consulting, a position he held prior to joining Cleveland State in 2017, the school said. Cleveland State will appoint an interim athletic director before the holiday break and will conduct a search for a permanent replacement beginning in the new year.

Thomas, previously the athletic director at Cincinnati before Illinois, was the athletic director at Illinois from August 2011 until November 2015. Illinois dismissed him as athletic director, paying him $2.5 million as part of a separation agreement, after scandals in the football and women's basketball program that emerged in the summer of 2015 painted a bleak picture for Illinois athletics.

Thomas fired three Illinois head coaches in his first year on the job at Illinois, resulting in the removal of Ron Zook as football coach, Bruce Weber as men's basketball coach and Jolette Law as women's basketball coach.

All three of the hires he made to replace Zook, Weber and Law were fired from Illinois as well. Tim Beckman, the football coach Thomas hired from Toledo in December 2011, was fired by Thomas in August 2015 after an independent investigation found allegations of player mistreatment by Beckman to be true.

John Groce, the men's basketball coach he hired from Ohio to replace Weber in March 2012, was fired in March 2017 by current Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman after Groce posted a 95-75 record with the Illini and only one NCAA tournament appearance in five seasons.

And Matt Bollant, the women's basketball coach Thomas hired from Wisconsin Green Bay in March 2012, was let go by Whitman in March 2017 after Illinois went 61-94 in five seasons during Bollant's tenure, a tenure that included a $10 million lawsuit brought about by several former players in the summer of 2015, alleging a racially hostile environment. Bollant was cleared of any wrongdoing in the independent investigation into the women's basketball program.