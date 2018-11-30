Martin decides to transfer from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Zeke Martin won’t be returning for his final season at Illinois.

The redshirt junior offensive lineman has decided to transfer from the Illini football team, he announced on Twitter on Friday night.

“It’s hard to put into words the emotions that run through my mind when I think about the past four years of my life,” Martin said in a Twitter note. “I, along with the men I came here with in 2015, could write a book about our personal journeys.

“To those men and their families with their stories — I say, ‘Thank you.’ I would not have made it this without you. You mean more to me than you could ever know. At each stage of your life, if you need me, I will be there. I am indebted to you.

“Illini nation: I gave you everything that I had even though most of it was behind the scenes. I look forward to a bright future elsewhere as my time here closes. With all of that being said, I would like to announce my transfer intentions to pursue other options at a new university.”

The Medina, Ohio, product played in 12 games this season, mostly on special teams. He made one start during his career at Illinois, which came last season in the season opener against Ball State.