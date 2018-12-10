Illini lose football commit to Miami

CHAMPAIGN — Offensive line is a priority for Illinois football in the 2019 recruiting class. Adding depth is key. The Illini lost some of that Monday morning when three-star center Jakai Clark flipped his commitment to Miami.

"There have been ups and downs in my recruiting, and through all of this the same people have given me advice on what to do," Clark said in a note on Twitter. "From my parents to my coaches to my teammates, they all support this decision and make me feel comfortable and confident in making this choice.

"Thank you to Illinois and their coaching staff and their fans for supporting from the jump, but I have to do what is best for me and my family. With that being said, I will be flipping my commitment from the University of Illinois to the University of Miami! Please respect this decision!"

Clark, who originially committed to Auburn in April, de-committed from the Tigers in September. He then flipped to Illinois on Nov. 11, which lasted for just less than a month.

The Illini are back to 10 commits in the 2019 class, and just one of those is an offensive lineman. Illinois got a commitment from Brother Rice tackle Evan Kirts on Nov. 18. The Illini's 2019 recruiting class (updated to remove Clark) is ranked No. 73 nationally by 247Sports.