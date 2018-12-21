Former All-State POY Jeff Thomas transferring to Illinois

Photo by: Derik Holtmann/Belleville News-Democrat East St. Louis' Jeff Thomas pulls in a pass during a 2016 game against Edwardsville. Other Related Content 81st N-G All-State Football Team: POY Jeff Thomas of East St. Louis

CHAMPAIGN — Almost 48 hours after putting the early finishing touches on his 2019 recruiting class, Illinois football coach Lovie Smith added to it.

In a big way.

The Illini received a commitment from wide receiver Jeff Thomas on Friday night, with the former East St. Louis standout then signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid, according to Illinois, after he spent the past two seasons at Miami.

Thomas plans to enroll at Illinois this spring, and all indications are he and Illinois will seek an effort to get him on the field for the 2019 season. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound ultra-quick Thomas will have two seasons of eligibility with the Illini whenever he does get on the field for the first time at Illinois. Typically, players who haven’t graduate and transfer to another Division I school have to sit out a season because of NCAA rules.

“We will fully support his efforts for immediate eligibility at Illinois,” Smith said in a statement.

If that situation does arise, it could provide a boost to the Illinois offense in the 2019 season. Thomas hauled in 52 receptions for 937 yards and five touchdowns in his two seasons with the Hurricanes, including a team-high 35 catches for 563 yards in 11 games this season.

“Jeff is an elite level football player who we expect to make an immediate impact,” Smith said.

Illinois finished the 2018 season ranked 114th in the country in passing yards, with Ricky Smalling’s 33 receptions for 406 yards leading the Illini.

Illinois signed four-star quarterback Isaiah Williams out of St. Louis Trinity on Wednesday, while M.J. Rivers II returns after starting three games this past season as a true freshman. AJ Bush Jr. started the other nine games at quarterback for Illinois, but the graduate transfer played his final season of college football this past fall with the Illini.

The addition of Thomas gives the 2019 class — so far — a distinct St. Louis area flair. Along with Williams, Belleville West defensive end Keith Randolph and Ladue Horton Watkins (Mo.) defensive end Moses Okpala signed with the Illini, meaning one-third of the 12-man class so far hails from within a 20-mile radius of St. Louis.

Two current Illini, safety Stanley Green and linebacker James Knight, both graduated from East St. Louis before starting their college careers at Illinois.

Thomas has a chance to add his name to some of the past Flyers to go on and thrive with the Illini, most notably recent College Football Hall of Fame inductee Dana Howard.

Thomas starred at East St. Louis, winning The News-Gazette’s 2016 All-State Player of the Year honor. He finished his senior season with the Flyers by hauling in 50 receptions for 1,101 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping East St. Louis finish with a perfect 14-0 record that culminated by winning the Class 7A state championship at Memorial Stadium. Former Illini Terry Hawthorne, who had a stellar four-year career at Illinois from 2008 to 2011 after playing at East St. Louis, was a Flyers’ assistant coach on that state championship team and played a key role in Thomas’ development.

“As far as athleticism, I believe Jeff is probably the most athletic receiver that I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett told The News-Gazette in 2016. “Terry Hawthorne was a special kid. Terry played with a lot of heart. And a lot of desire. It comes so easy for Jeff. I believe that’s the difference. Terry had to work a little bit harder on his skill set. Jeff is just so gifted, and he does so many things.”

Now, Thomas may play his next college game at Memorial Stadium. In as early as eight months. Illinois opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against Akron in Champaign.

“We know (Jeff) is excited to return to his home state,” Smith said. “This continues a string of great players from East St. Louis coming to the University of Illinois. We recruited Jeff extremely hard out of high school, and when he contacted us about the possibility of returning home, we were immediately interested in making his wishes come true.”