Four-star linebacker Shammond Cooper picks Illini

Photo by: Randy Kemp, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com/courtesy Trinity Catholic linebacker Shammond Cooper poses during the All-Metro defensive player of the year feature on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Trinity Catholic connection continues to work in Illinois football’s favor.

The latest example? Highly-regarded linebacker Shammond Cooper committing to the Illini on Thursday night, announcing his choice just prior to the Under Armour All-America Game he will play in at Camping World Stadium.

Cooper can’t sign with Illinois until Feb. 6, but the decision by the 6-foot-2, 210-pound St. Louis native provides another recruiting jolt for Lovie Smith’s program, especially in the Metro East area.

“He has the ability and the skill set to become a leader right away,” said Trinity coach Terrence Curry, who was with Cooper on Thursday in Orlando.

Almost half of the 13 players whom Illinois has lined up for the 2019 class hail from within a half-hour of St. Louis, with Cooper joining Miami transfer Jeff Thomas (an East St. Louis graduate), Trinity Catholic quarterback Isaiah Williams, Belleville West defensive end Keith Randolph and Ladue Horton Watkins defensive end Moses Okpala in picking the Illini.

Smith hired Cory Patterson, Cooper’s former high school coach at Trinity Catholic, in January 2018 and Illinois has landed Williams and Cooper since Patterson’s selection as the Illini tight ends coach.

“I think he is very important,” Curry said of Patterson.

Another Trinity Catholic product, offensive lineman Larry Boyd, started nine games for the Illini in 2017 before he was ruled academically ineligible during the 2018 season.

Cooper excelled at Trinity Catholic this past season, playing a key role, along with Williams, in helping the program win a Class 3 state championship.

Cooper compiled 472 tackles during his career with the Titans, including 137 in 2018. Along with those 137 tackles, Cooper made 16 tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception.

“He was the quarterback of my defense,” Curry said. “When I first took over the head coaching job, he was kind of like my D coordinator. I sat down with him and we talked football. He gave me some pointers on what we did inside as far as the defense.”

Cooper, a four-star prospect by 247sports and a three-star recruit by Rivals, had offers from more than two dozen programs, but picked Illinois ahead of Missouri, Oklahoma and Florida State.

“He’s a pure athlete,” Curry said. “He’s only going to get better. Whatever position they put him in, he’ll excel.”

Curry describes Cooper as “laid back personality-wise. He likes to have fun playing video games. They’re going to get a great kid who handles his business.”

Illinois isn’t done recruiting Trinity players, either. Curry is sending 12 seniors to college from this year’s team and has more recruitable players among his underclassmen.

“If you stop knocking, you miss out on a lot,” Curry said.

Williams joined Cooper at Thursday night’s Under Armour All-America Game, along with Illinois signee Marquez Beason, a cornerback from Duncanville, Texas.

What Cooper’s role is for Illinois during the 2019 season remains to be seen, although he is the only linebacker in the 2019 class.

Del’Shawn Phillips, who tied fellow linebacker Jake Hansen with a team-high 95 tackles in 2018, has graduated. Hansen returns, along with Dele Harding, another veteran presence at linebacker. Illinois will also have Washington transfer Milo Eifler eligible in 2019 after Eifler sat out the 2018 season after moving on from the Huskies.

Bob Asmussen contributed to this story.