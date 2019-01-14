Report: Illinois gets grad transfer lineman

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois hit on the graduate transfer market again with Alabama offensive lineman Richie Petitbon, according to a report by AL.com. Petitbon moved from guard to tackle for the 2018 season and played in six games for the Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot-4, 316-pound lineman played in three games at guard in 2017 and one game in 2016 after redshirting as a true freshman at Alabama. Petitbon attended Gonzaga College Prep in Washington, D.C., with Illinois running back Reggie Corbin and was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school ranked as high as No. 51 nationally and as the No. 4 overall offensive guard in the 2015 class by Rivals.

Petitbon would be the fourth transfer to Illinois for the 2019 season. The Illini have already officially added wide receiver Jeff Thomas (Miami), tight end Luke Ford (Georgia) and wide receiver A.D. Miller (Oklahoma). Petitbon would join an Illinois offensive line that returns four starters in 2019 but has to replace three-year starter Nick Allegretti at guard.