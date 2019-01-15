Oladipo reinstated by Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Lere Oladipo has been reinstated to the Illinois football team by coach Lovie Smith, according to UI athletics spokesman Kent Brown.

Oladipo was suspended indefinitely on Oct. 28 after he was arrested earlier that morning and ultimately charged with three counts of domestic battery. Those charges were dismissed Dec. 4 by Champaign County Assistant State's Attorney Brooke Hinman after both the alleged victim and a witness who called police changed their stories.

Oladipo missed the final four games of the 2018 season because of the suspension. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound redshirt freshman defensive lineman played in four games and made one start last fall for Illinois. He finished his first season on the field for the Illini with seven tackles, including a career high three at Wisconsin.