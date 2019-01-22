Illini lose two more offensive linemen

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois lost two more offensive linemen Tuesday with both Larry Boyd and Andrew Trainer in the transfer portal and leaving the program, a team spokesman confirmed. Watch Stadium's Brett McMurphy broke the news on Boyd, while 247Sports' Jeremy Werner first reported Trainer's transfer.

The pair of transfers makes for seven this offseason for Illinois and four total offensive linemen. Also transferring since the end of the season were offensive linemen Zeke Martin and Adam Solomon, wide reciever Carmoni Green, defensive back Cameron Watkins and walk-on quarterback Drake Davis. The Illini also lost quarterback Cam Thomas, tight end Lou Dorsey and offensive lineman Reuben Unije (transfers) and safety Bennett Williams (dismissed from team) during the 2018 season.

Boyd sat out the 2018 season with what Illinois coach Lovie Smith called an "academic redshirt." The 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman played in all 12 games with nine starts at tackle as a true freshman in 2017 and was seen as a potential replacement at guard for Nick Allegretti. The St. Louis native and Trinity Catholic product was one of Illinois' highest-rated recruits in the 2017 class.

Trainer joined the Illini as a tight end and redshirted as a true freshman in 2016. He transitioned to the offensive line in 2017 to try to alleviate some depth concerns but did not play. He made his Illinois debut in 2018, but played in just a single game.