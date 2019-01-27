Four downs with Carey Davis

1. Do you care who wins the Super Bowl?

"It doesn't really matter to me. I just, like everybody else, want to see a good game. The Patriots vs. the Rams again. They've done this dance one time before. It's a little different now. It's the L.A. Rams now. I think a lot of St. Louis fans are a little bit bitter about it."

2. Does this week bring back memories for you about your Super Bowl against the Cardinals?

"This is our 10-year anniversary. We had our reunion earlier this year in Pittsburgh when the Steelers played the Chargers. Being back around all of those guys and hanging out and just talking about the stories that took place at that time is definitely something I think about. It was an amazing time in my life football-wise. Everybody is doing well. I think Ben (Roethlisberger) is the only one left still playing. It was real fun. It was great to catch up with all the guys. We got to see everyone's kids and how old they are now. Ryan Clark's son is getting ready to go to college at Arizona State. He was a young kid when we were there."

3. What did your former players think about you going into coaching?

"When I got done playing, I had moved to L.A. and was acting for a little while. They were more surprised by that than the coaching thing. Coaching is more in the realm of what former players do. I had (former Steelers receiver) Nate Washington come to St. Louis in the summer and talk to the team. He explained to them the amount of work they have to put in."

4. Who influenced you as a head coach?

"I'm a combination of Ron Turner, Jim Helms, who was my running backs coach at Illinois. No nonsense. No excuses. No explanation. You either did it or you didn't. And (former Illini) Kirby Wilson, who was my running backs coach at Pittsburgh. And a little bit of Mike Tomlin. I think all four of those guys had an impact. I see myself saying and doing things that I heard them saying and doing throughout my career playing football."