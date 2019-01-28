Illinois gets commitment from 2019 linebacker

CHAMPAIGN — Tarique Barnes picked up an Illinois offer after his official visit this past weekend. The 6-foot-1, 216-pound linebacker didn't wait long to make a decision on his football future.

Barnes committed to Illinois on Monday afternoon, becoming the 13th recruit in the 2019 class for Illini coach Lovie Smith. The Memphis East (Tenn.) product is the second linebacker — St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity's Shammond Cooper committed earlier this month — and the seventh defensive player in the class counting four-star athlete Marquez Beason as a defensive back.

"First, I want to thank God for this opportunity," Barnes wrote in a note on Twitter. "I would also like to thank my support system and my coaches for pushing and supporting me throughout my years of high school. With that being said, I'm proud to announce that I will be committing to the University of Illinois."

Barnes is considered a two-star recruit per Rivals and is ranked as a three-star prospect and No. 77 outside linebacker nationally by 247Sports. He had other offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri and Navy.