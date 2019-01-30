Littyville 'mayor' leaving for Temple

Photo by: Stephen Haas Running Backs Coach Thad Ward talks with players during an early morning practice at Memorial Stadium Tuesday, March 6, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward is leaving Lovie Smith's staff after three seasons to join Rod Carey at Temple, according to a source close to the Illinois program.

Smith is on the road recruiting and was not available for comment.

The move was first reported by Footballscoop.com.

Ward helped Reggie Corbin top 1,000 yards this season. Corbin was the first Illini to hit 1,000 yards since Mikel Leshoure in 2010.

Ward, who created the Littyville hashtag on social media and was referred as 'mayor,' has also worked at Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Gardner-Webb and Western Illinois.

Illinois now has three openings on its 10-person staff, including a vacant defensive coordinator position.