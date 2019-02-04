Illini set spring game for April 13

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football will start spring practices March 26 and will hold a spring game for the first time since 2015 at 1 p.m. on April 13 at Memorial Stadium. Admission for the spring game will be free and is the only event on the spring calendar open to the public.

The spring schedule also includes the annual Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Clinic from March 28-30. All dates and times for the spring schedule are subject to change.

2018 Illinois spring football schedule

Practice No. 1: Tuesday, March 26 – 7 p.m.

Practice No. 2: Wednesday, March 27 – 7 a.m.

Practice No. 3: Friday, March 29 – 5 p.m. (IHSFCA Clinic)

Practice No. 4: Saturday, March 30 – 5 p.m.

Practice No. 5: Monday, April 1 – 7 a.m.

Practice No. 6: Wednesday, April 3 – 7 a.m.

Practice No. 7: Friday, April 5 – 7 a.m.

Practice No. 8: Saturday, April 6 – 7 a.m.

Practice No. 9: Monday, April 8 – 7 a.m.

Practice No. 10: Wednesday, April 10 – 7 a.m.

Practice No. 11: Friday, April 12 – 7 a.m.

Practice No. 12: Saturday, April 13 – 1 p.m. (Orange and Blue Spring Game)

Practice No. 13: Monday, April 15 – 7 a.m.

Practice No. 14: Wednesday, April 17 – 7 a.m.

Practice No. 15: Friday, April 19 – 7 a.m.