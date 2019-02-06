Illinois finalizes defensive staff

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football coach Lovie Smith officially rounded out his defensive coaching staff Wednesday afternoon. The Illini coach will resume his dual role as defensive coordinator for the 2019 season, Miles Smith was kept on as a full-time assistant as linebackers coaches and Keynodo Hudson was hired as cornerbacks coach.

"I feel great about where we are with our defensive staff," Smith said in a release "Keynodo and Miles both bring terrific energy and enthusiasm to our program. Key will be an outstanding addition to the defensive backs room. He adds to our strong contacts in the state of Florida and is a fast-rising coach in the profession.

"Miles proved himself on the practice field and in the meeting room last fall and has earned the opportunity for this permanent position. I saw tremendous growth in his coaching ability as the year went along. I have called the defensive plays for many years, so I feel very comfortable in taking on the role as defensive coordinator. I will also be working with the linebackers on a daily basis for additional input at that position."