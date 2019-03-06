Miller headed back to Oklahoma

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois thought it had its wide receiver situation figured this spring when both Jeff Thomas and A.D. Miller signed Big Ten financial aid tenders with the intent of joining Lovie Smith's Illini.

Thomas opted to return to Miami less than a month after announcing he was headed to Illinois and after the Illini announced his addition to the roster. Miller never enrolled this spring as planned because his academics weren't in order to be a graduate transfer, and Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said Wednesday afternoon the 6-foot-3 wide receiver was rejoining the Sooners — almost two months to the day the Illini announced Miller's addition.

"A.D. Miller is a player who had committed to Illinois at one point in time before eventually signing elsewhere," Smith said in an official release on Jan. 7. "As his situation changed, A.D. saw an opportunity that was better for him heading into his senior season. This move, like many graduate transfers, is a chance to hit the restart button at a place he is already familiar with and a spot where he can contribute immediately. As I've gotten to talk to and know A.D., I have no doubt he will be a positive addition as a player and as a leader for our team."

Illinois will return two of its top three receivers from 2018 this fall. Ricky Smalling caught a team-high 33 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns. Dominic Stampley's late surge helped the Centennial grad finish his first season with the Illini with 19 receptions for 311 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to getting and then losing Thomas and Miller, Illinois also lost Sam Mays to graduation and Carmoni Green to transfer. The only other returner with more than 10 catches was Trenard Davis with 30 receptions for 278 yards in 2018.