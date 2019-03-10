First and 10: Asmussen's stadium bucket list

Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP LSU fans cheer on their team during the first half of a Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against UCF Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Our college football writer ranks his stadium bucket list (He has already been to 51 college venues):

1. LSU

Tiger Stadium has a huge fan in former Illinois assistant coach Greg McMahon. Now on the staff in Baton Rouge, the Pride of Rantoul calls it the best in a league full of great buildings.

2. Alabama

Bryant-Denny has an advantage over most other places: Nick Saban coaches there. And the grumpy one has been able to land a string of All-American recruits. It's the cathedral of the college game.

3. Florida State

Doak Campbell isn't as intimidating today as it was when Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher were in charge. But the brick exterior looks impressive.

4. Army

Michie Stadium opened in 1924, the same year Champaign's Memorial Stadium was dedicated. It's cool that the Cadets are playing like they did in the old days.

5. Texas A&M

Kyle Field is home of the 12th Man, one of the best traditions in college football. The place keeps growing, with capacity topping 102,000.

6. Boise State

Albertson Stadium is unique because of two words: blue turf. The gimmick helped the team get attention. Then they kept us interested with a string of great teams and a Fiesta Bowl upset against Oklahoma.

7. Georgia

Sanford Stadium isn't a complete unknown to me. I stopped by during a summer visit, but it doesn't count unless you see a game. Everyone knows "Between the hedges."

8. Colorado State

Canvas Stadium is the newest home in the FBS. The Rams moved back to campus in 2017, opening their 41,000-seat palace. Lots of green and lots of bells and whistles.

9. Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium has a fun ring to it. While the football has improved, the atmosphere is off the charts. I've been wanting to check out "The Grove" since I first heard about it.

10 Tennessee

Neyland Stadium is the sixth SEC building to make the cut. I've driven by and it looks to be about the size of the Indianpolis Motor Speedway. The Vols seem to be updating Neyland every other year.