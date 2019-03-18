Lovie, Illini add grad transfer receiver

CHAMPAIGN — Depth at receiver is a concern for Illinois football heading into the 2019 season.

Lovie Smith’s program addressed some of that question on Sunday night when Dejon Brissett announced via his Twitter account that he would transfer to Illinois.

Brissett is a fifth-year senior who will be immediately eligible for the Illini next season. He comes to Illinois from Richmond, where he played the last four seasons with the Spiders, an FCS program.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Brissett only played three games last season before suffering a fractured ankle that ended his season. But before his injury, Brissett caught 16 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown. In 2017, Brissett hauled in 63 receptions for 896 yards and seven touchdowns.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Brissett played high school football at Lake Forest Academy in suburban Chicago.

Brissett’s offseason addition to the Illini comes after two Division I receivers — Jeff Thomas of Miami and A.D. Miller of Oklahoma — announced publicly they would transfer to Illinois, only to then backtrack and stick with their original school.