Asmussen | Experienced support system helping Rivers

CHAMPAIGN — The football talk continues each day for M.J. Rivers II. Long after he leaves Memorial Stadium.

In the evenings, the Illinois freshman quarterback phones home to chat with his dad, Marcellus.

It’s much more than “Hi, how are you doing?”

Father and son talk for 30 to 45 minutes.

“It’s about each one of our days and what we did,” Rivers said. “Now, he’ll ask me ‘How is practice? Anything you need to work on?’ and things like that.”

Dad knows what he is talking about after playing seven seasons in the NFL as a tight end with the Giants, Texans, Raiders, Saints and Patriots.

“He has helped me a lot,” Rivers said. “Just being able to have his knowledge and him giving me some more each and every day that I can stick in my back pocket.”

It’s not all warm and fuzzy. Rivers wants constructive criticism and his dad provides it.

“Growing up, he helped me gain that by being hard on me,” Rivers said. “Maybe at the time when you’re young, you just think your dad’s picking on you. Later on, you realize it was helpful and you appreciate it.”

M.J. Rivers never says “back off.”

“I just take it in, listen to him and try to go back and fix it,” Rivers said. “You always want to be coachable.”

Rivers will have a rooting section at every game. Home and away. That was a promise his parents made when he was being recruited at Prestonwood Christian and Lone Star High School in suburban Dallas.

“They always told me, ‘No matter where you choose, we’re always going to be there to support you,’” Rivers said.

Certainly, his dad is a role model for Rivers. There are others. Like Tom Brady, Cam Newton and Deshaun Watson.

“For football, the quarterback is supposed to be the point guard,” Rivers said. “Just trying to distribute the ball any way I can. Tom Brady throws an amazing ball, gets it to all his playmakers. Cam Newton and Deshaun Watson, they’re able to use their feet and get out of the pocket when they need to.”

Spring battle

Rivers is one of returners competing for the Illinois quarterback job, along with Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor. In the summer, they will be joined by hotshot freshman Isaiah Williams.

The three get along. They hang out away from the stadium. They are friends.

“We’re all treating each other like brothers,” Rivers said. “All of us, we’re going to push each other each and every day.”

The quarterbacks are experiencing college spring ball for the first time, with Illinois wrapping up its second workout on Wednesday before practice resumes again on Friday night.

“It’s great being out here, being out with the guys and working,” Rivers said.

“I’m just trying to get better each day,” Robinson said.

Rivers had spring ball in high school. That’s just how Texas operates.

“It helped out a lot,” Rivers said. “Getting used to going back out there during the offseason and just getting better at what we do.”

Rivers has an advantage over the rest of the quarterbacks. He is the only one who has started a college game, doing so three times as a freshman in 2018. He finished up his first season completing 56 of 101 passes for 547 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 65 rushing yards.

He knows how hard the other guys hit. And has a better understanding of opposing defenses.

“I (want) to be the coach out there on the field,” Rivers said.

Thanks to the new redshirt rule, Robinson got a taste of the college game last season without losing a year of eligibility. He played in three games, completing 3 of 6 passes for 11 yards. He ran for 24.

“The game reps helped a lot,” Robinson said.

Robinson is more comfortable going into his second season.

“I feel like I’m a lot better now,” he said. “I know all the stuff we’re doing. Being here a year really helps.”

Work to do

Illinois second-year offensive coordinator Rod Smith is in no hurry to pick a starting quarterback. The next game isn’t until Aug. 31 when Akron visits Memorial Stadium for the season opener.

“If it gets to the point where it is so blatantly obvious, then I’ve got no problem doing it,” Smith said. “If it’s not blatantly obvious, that’s not a bad thing. That just means you’ve got guys competing.”

Between now and then, Smith will be looking for production, consistency and leadership. The usual stuff.

Even when he decides, Smith might keep the information inside the football building.

“Why would I say ‘That’s my quarterback’ and let the opposing team start preparing for one guy?” Smith said. “I’m going to make them prepare for everybody. I don’t believe that a team has to know who their quarterback is to know who their guy is. They know if Coach Smith has confidence in all of them, then they better have confidence in all of them too.”

Is there enough talent at quarterback for the Illini to compete at a high level?

“I think there is,” Smith said, “Just like any other position or any other team, those guys need help as well. It’s never about just one man or one person or one position. Obviously, the quarterback position is very important. You damn sure better be very good at that position.”

After two days of workouts, Smith notices a positive change in his quarterbacks.

“You definitely see some more familiarity with what we’re trying to do from a scheme standpoint,” Smith said. “They look a little bit more comfortable with their technique. They look a little bit more comfortable in their progressions. That’s definitely there. You can tell the reps have been very beneficial. We’re ahead mentally where we were last year at this time and even throughout the fall.”

Smith will get a better feel when the pads go on later this week.

“The real football starts here on Friday,” Smith said.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.