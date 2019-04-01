Fourteen Illini recruiting targets get USA basketball invite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team training camp will bring together 55 top prospects from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes. Illinois is recruiting 14 of them, including three of the state’s best players in 2020 guard Adam Miller (Morgan Park), 2021 guard Max Christie (Rolling Meadows) and 2022 guard Andre Casey Jr. (Simeon).

The training camp will start Thursday and run through Sunday in Minneapolis in conjunction with NCAA Next Generation Sunday at the Final Four. The athletes will train twice on Friday, face teams from the NBA Global Academies on Saturday and then have intrasquad scimmages Sunday.

Other 2020 Illinois targets invited to the camp include Jabri Abdur-Rahim, former Morgan Park guard Nimari Burnett, Hunter Dickinson, Isaiah Jackson, Walker Kessler, Caleb Love, Daishen Nix and Jalen Suggs. The Illini are also targeting Patrick Baldwin Jr., Jaden Hardy and Khristian Lander from the 2021 class.