Four-star receiver picks Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' junior day turnout Saturday at Memorial Stadium is continuning to pay dividends. After landing a pair of commitments in the Class of 2020 on Sunday, the Illini got a third Monday afternoon from Marist wide receiver Jadon Thompson. He joins Simeon offensive lineman Marcus Harper II and Trinity Catholic (Mo.) running back Reggie Love III in the Illini's growing 2020 class.

I NEED 40,000 PEOPLE TO SEE WHAT IM ON.... : @Tanny_312 pic.twitter.com/PzjdflSkyw — Jadon Thompson1️⃣ (@Jay_Thompson5) April 8, 2019

Thompson is a consensus four-star recruit. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound receiver out of Chicago is a top five prospect in Illinois and is ranked as high as 157th nationally in the 2020 class by Rivals.

Thompson helped Marist to an 11-2 record last fall and a spot in the Class 8A semifinals. He finished with 51 receptions for 759 yards and 10 touchdowns.