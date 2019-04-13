LIVE! Spring game

The difference between this spring and the others in the Lovie Smith era? Illinois football actually has enough players on the roster to have a spring game. Sure, some positions are thinner than others (defensive end especially so at the moment), but there will actually be some live tackling today at Memorial Stadium.

Of course, there are limitations to that, too. The first string won't tackle to the ground when the Illinois spring game starts in about 30 minutes. And the teams — Butkus and Grange — are more theoretical than anything. Expect plenty of co-mingling.

But it's as close an approximation of a traditional spring game that Illinois fans have had in some time. Beat writer Scott Richey will be on the Memorial Stadium sidline providing updates throughout the afternoon. The rest of the News-Gazette Media crew — longtime beat writer Bob Asmussen and photographer Rick Danzl — will have plenty of coverage in Sunday's N-G. Loren Tate will be there, too, gathering insight and information for future columns. We've got you covered.

