Illini get commitment from another former USC player

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois went back to the graduate transfer well Sunday with a second commitment from a former Southern California player. Wide receiver Trevon Sidney announced he'll join the Illini for the upcoming season just three days after former USC defensive end Ulowole Betiku Jr. did the same.

Sidney will be immtediately eligible this fall and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver arrived at USC as a consensus four-star recruit out of Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, Calif. He was ranked as high as the No. 136 overall recruit in the 2016 class by 247Sports.

Sidney redshirted as a true freshman and then had surgery on both hips following the 2016 season. He played in 19 games the past two seasons combined but had just 10 receptions for 139 yards for the Trojans.

Sidney is the second grad transfer wide receiver Illinois has added this offseason. The Illini will also bring in former Richmond standout Dejon Brissett. They'll help bolster a seriously thin position group in Illini coordinator Rod Smith's offense.