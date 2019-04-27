Chiefs take Allegretti in seventh round

Other Related Content Asmussen | UI lineman eagerly awaits his call

FRANKFORT — Nick Allegretti was at his family’s Chicago suburban home, sitting on the stairs and watching the TV late Saturday afternoon.

The former Illinois offensive lineman knew what was coming next, though.

The 23-year-old Allegretti was just informed a few minutes prior via a phone call from the Kansas City Chiefs that the team who featured NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes at quarterback last season and played in the AFC championship game just three months ago was going to select him in the seventh and final round of the 2019 draft.

So when the 216th overall selection came through, Allegretti took his time to soak in the scene. It’s one he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

“Awesome. Just crazy to think about,” Allegretti told The News-Gazette on Saturday evening. “I was talking with teams all day all over the place, and had already started talking to teams about possibly signing as an undrafted free agent. I had spoken with the Chiefs before, but hadn’t heard much leading up to (Saturday).”

That all changes now. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Allegretti will become well-versed in what the Chiefs do, leaving this Friday for Kansas City, Mo., and a three-day rookie minicamp next weekend in his first efforts to make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster for the 2019 season.

Allegretti, who can play guard or center and started at both positions during his Illinois career, was the only offensive lineman the Chiefs drafted among their six picks.

“I know their offensive line coach is incredible,” Allegretti said of veteran assistant coach Andy Heck. “As soon as the pick went through, everybody that knows anything about offensive line play was texting and calling me telling what a great situation I’m going to.”

Allegretti was the only Illinois player drafted during the three-day event in Nashville, Tenn., but his selection ended a one-year draft drought by Illinois.

He becomes the first Illinois player drafted since Dawuane Smoot went to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third round of the 2017 draft, the first offensive lineman picked since Teddy Karras went to the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 draft and the first Illini selected by the Chiefs since Kansas City chose offensive lineman Jeff Allen during the second round of the 2012 draft.

“It means a ton just to be within that class of Illinois players who have gotten drafted and who are playing in the league right now,” Allegretti said. “I’m incredibly proud.”

A former News-Gazette All-State First Team selection from Lincoln-Way East — where he played for coach Rob Zvonar, a Monticello native — Allegretti redshirted his first season at Illinois in 2014 before he became a full-time starter prior to the 2016 season. A team captain each of the last two seasons, Allegretti started his final 36 games at Illinois, all under Lovie Smith.

“Congrats (Chiefs) on gaining an incredible player and an even better man,” Smith wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. “You’re very lucky to have him.”

Allegretti had to gather himself and realize what started as a childhood dream — hearing his name called at the NFL draft — is now his reality. More work awaits him, but on Saturday evening, Allegretti was just trying to enjoy the moment.

“The last couple hours after I got drafted, I’m trying to respond to as many texts and phone calls as I’ve been getting, but it’s cool to have everybody reaching out and offering their support and congratulations,” Allegretti said. “I don’t even know how to describe it, but I’m in such a good mood.”