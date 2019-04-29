Brissett headed to Virginia instead

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football and transfer wide receivers have been a dramatic combination this offseason. The saga continued Monday evening when Dejon Brissett announced on Instagram he would finish his college career at Virginia a little more than a month after announcing his commitment to join the Illini.

“New beginning!” Brissett posted. I will finish out my eligibility and education at the University of Virginia next year. Thank you to all the coaches and family who helped me through this crazy process.”

Brissett’s decision puts him in ever-growing company. East St. Louis grad and former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Jeff Thomas committed and de-committed from Illinois to stay at Miami in a month’s time. Oklahoma wide receiver A.D. Miller spurned Illinois for a second time to stick with the Sooners.

Brissett, who would have been a graduate transfer, makes three. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver would have filled a serious need for Illinois on the perimeter after catching 86 passes for 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns in four seasons for the Spiders. Brissett missed most of the 2018 season with an ankle injury.

Illinois still has one graduate transfer wide receiver committed, however, in former Southern California slot receiver Trevon Sidney. The onetime four-star recruit committed to the Illini earlier this month.