Illini in market for veteran QB

Former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens told 247Sports on Friday he plans on taking three official visits to Miami (Ohio), Mississippi State and Illinois. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down what the 6-foot-5, 240-pound dual-threat QB could bring to the Illini if the grad transfer winds up in C-U:

Winning matters

Illinois hasn’t tasted a winning season since 2011. In four seasons at Penn State, including a redshirt season in 2015, Stevens saw the Nittany Lions go 40-15, including 26-10 in the Big Ten. The highlight during his time in State College, Pa., came in 2016 when Penn State won the Big Ten and played Southern Cal in an epic Rose Bowl.

So does leadership

Sure, M.J. Rivers II, Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor all were around the Illini last season. And highly-touted recruit Isaiah Williams arrives this summer. But Stevens has four seasons of college football to bank on and learned from dynamic Trace McSorley. Imagine what he could bring to Rivers, Robinson, Taylor and Williams in 2019?

Along with skills

Stevens, an Indianapolis native, didn’t throw the ball much backing up McSorley, completing 24 of 41 passes for 304 yards and four TDs in three seasons. But he can run, racking up 506 rushing yards on 76 carries and eight TDs. AJ Bush Jr. thrived as a runner last year for the Illini. Rod Smith could do the same with Stevens in 2019.