Rivers announces transfer from Illinois

M.J. Rivers II entered 2019 as a likely favorite to start at quarterback for Illinois.

Turns out, that won't happen.

Rivers announced his decision to transfer away from Illinois via a note on his Twitter account on Saturday night, citing "personal circumstances."

Rivers had just wrapped up spring practice for the Illini two weeks ago, getting reps with Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor as Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith had not announced a starter yet for the 2019 season.

Rivers went 56 of 101 for 547 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions as a true freshman last season for the Illini, seeing action in eight games.

The Texas native signed with Lovie Smith's program in December 2017, one of three quarterbacks the Illini ended up signing in that recruiting class.

Psalm 119:105 all in God’s planpic.twitter.com/EzDrPjdGHu — Mj Rivers (@King_2_Be) May 5, 2019

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Rivers entered last season's training camp down on the depth chart, but emerged to become the backup to AJ Bush Jr., fending off Cam Thomas, Robinson and Taylor.

Thomas, who started two games during the 2017 season, transferred in late August. When Bush went down with an ankle injury against Western Illinois on Sept. 8, Illinois turned to Rivers, who went on to complete 9 of 16 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a win against the Leathernecks.

Rivers started the next two games for the Illini, a 25-19 loss to South Florida on Sept. 15 at Soldier Field in Chicago and a 63-24 home loss to Penn State on Sept. 21.

Rivers went 20 of 29 for 168 yards in the close loss against South Florida, which saw the Illini squander a 19-7 lead in the fourth quarter, and finished 17 of 28 for 149 yards and one touchdown and an interception against Penn State.

Illinois is slated to host Penn State transfer quarterback Tommy Stevens for an official visit this weekend and the Illini will welcome in four-star quarterback recruit Isaiah Williams this summer.

But at the moment, Illinois only boasts two quarterbacks who have played in an actual college game: Robinson, who went 3 of 6 for 32 passing yards in scant playing time during three games last season, and Cam Miller, a walk-on who rushed for a 9-yard touchdown at Ohio State in 2017, but has limited playing time besides that appearance.