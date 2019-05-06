Report: Illini add grad transfer QB

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois didn’t take long addressing its quarterback situation in the aftermath of part-time 2018 starter M.J. Rivers II announcing Saturday he would transfer. According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, the Illini will add Southern California graduate transfer quarterback Matt Fink for the 2019 season.

“I think Matt has a very good chance to be the starting quarterback,” Fink’s father, Mike, told the Times in confirming his son’s commitment. “It feels good, and it feels right.”

Matt Fink is the third USC grad transfer to pick Illinois this offseason. He’ll rejoin teammates Trevon Sidney (wide receiver) and Oluwole Betkiu Jr. (defensive end), who both committed to join Lovie Smith’s program last month.

Illinois actually hosted two grad transfer quarterbacks this weekend, with Penn State’s Tommy Stevens also on campus in addition to Fink. Stevens, though, immediately scheduled an additional visit to Kentucky — not one of his original three potential transfer destinations — after his trip to Illinois.

Fink, who has two years of eligibility remaining and will be able to play right away after graduating next month, will compete for Illinois’ starting quarterback spot this fall. Following Rivers’ decision to transfer, the only quarterback currently on the Illini roster with any experience is Matt Robinson, who managed to preserve his redshirt status in 2018 by appearing in just three games. Robinson completed 3 of 6 passes for 11 yards and also rushed eight times for 24 yards.

Fellow redshirt freshman Coran Taylor did not play during the 2018 season. Illinois also adds four-star recruit Isaiah Williams this summer.

Fink spent the past three seasons at USC as a backup quarterback. He enrolled early for the 2016 season and redshirted. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Fink backed up Sam Darnold in 2017 and appeared in three games — completing 6 of 9 passes for 43 yards and rushing seven times for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Fink served as USC’s backup quarterback playing behind J.T. Daniels last fall. He appeared in four games — competing 7 of 9 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown and rushing seven times for 24 yards — before broken ribs against Utah on Oct. 20 sidelined him the rest of the season.

Fink arrived at USC from Glendora (Calif.) High School as a consensus three-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 16 dual threat quarterback nationally in the 2016 class by 247Sports. He racked up 6,106 yards of total offense — 4,093 passing and 2,013 rushing — to go with 67 career touchdowns in three seasons with the Tartans.