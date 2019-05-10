Fink 'NOT committed' to any school at the moment

Other Related Content Asmussen | Muddled quarterback picture opens door for Williams

Matt Fink isn’t joining the Illinois football program.

At least not yet.

Four days after his father told the Los Angeles Times that the Southern Cal quarterback would transfer to Illinois, Fink took to social media on Friday afternoon to convey the opposite.

“To clarify, I am NOT committed to any schools at the moment,” Fink wrote on his Twitter account. “I am in the process of deciding and still looking for other opportunities.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Fink — who would have two years of eligibility remaining — visited Illinois last weekend, along with another graduate transfer quarterback, Tommy Stevens from Penn State.

Fink redshirted at Southern Cal during the 2016 season and saw limited playing time the last two seasons, completing 13 of 18 passes for 89 yards while rushing 14 times for 106 yards.

The Illinois quarterback situation is unsettled at the moment, with M.J. Rivers II announcing a transfer away from the Illini last Saturday night.

Rivers started three games last season as a true freshman and would have had the most experience among any returning quarterback Illinois had for the 2019 season.

Redshirt freshmen Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor are the only quarterbacks on scholarship on the Illinois roster at the moment, but four-star recruit Isaiah Williams out of St. Louis is set to join the Illini this summer.

