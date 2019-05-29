Roundtree remains hospitalized in Florida

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois junior defensive end Bobby Roundtree remains in hospital care near his home in Largo, Fla., following a severe spinal injury and emergency surgery after a May 18 swimming incident, according to an e-mail from Illinois sports information director Kent Brown on Wednesday afternoon.

“Bobby continues to have a positive spirit and intends to fight hard during his recovery,” Illinois football coach Lovie Smith said in a statement. “He has a long road ahead during his recovery and we will be there to support Bobby and his family the entire way.”

Smith spent last week in the Tampa, Fla., area following Roundtree's surgery and returned to Champaign on Tuesday. Several other Illinois coaches, staff members and teammates also made the trip to Florida to support Roundtree. Defensive line coach Austin Clark is a Tampa native and has spent significant time at the hospital.

The plan for Roundtree is to return to Champaign and the Illinois campus at an appropriate time during his recovery. The DIA has established an internal working group to coordinate Roundtree's rehabilitation care, and that group is in daily contact with his medical staff in Florida.

Fundraising options to help the Roundtree family with medical expenses not covered by insurance are being planned around Illinois' Aug. 31 home opener against Akron at Memorial Stadium. Fans can e-mail their support of Roundtree to BobbyRoundtree@illinois.edu.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) limits the amount of information that can be shared publicy. Brown said Illinois will have no further information on Roundtree's status at this time.