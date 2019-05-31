Illini add 2019 wide receiver

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois made adding a wide receiver this spring a priority after landing just one during the first two signing periods combined. The Illini tapped into Texas for No. 2 with a commitment from Class of 2019 prospect Dalevon Campbell out of Missouri City, Texas, to join December signee and Pflugerville, Texas, native Casey Washington.

Campbell brings some size to the position at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. He caught 21 passes for 545 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season at Fort Bend Marshall High School. Campbell was also a sprinter for the Buffalos' track team.

Wide receiver is still a position of concern for Illinois heading into the 2019 season. While the Illini did land graduate transfer Trevon Sidney out of Southern California, they had three transfer receivers initially commit before changing their minds. Jeff Thomas (Miami) and A.D. Miller (Oklahoma) opted to return to their respective teams, while Richmond grad transfer Dejon Brissett flipped to Virginia.