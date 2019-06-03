Two Illini greats on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

CHAMPAIGN -- Former Illinois defensive standouts Simeon Rice and Moe Gardner are back on the 2020 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced Monday. Rice and Gardner have been longtime nominees following their standout careers at Illinois.

Rice left the Illini as the best pass rusher in program history. As a junior, he set the Illinois single season record with 16 sacks and finished his career with a Big Ten record 44 1/2. Rice was a two-time All-American and three-time All-Big Ten First Team selection.

Gardner was a two-time First Team All-American defensive tackle in 1989 and 1990 to match his Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors. A finalist for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award as a senior, Gardner had 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks as a senior.

Rice and Gardner are trying to follow in the footsteps of former Illini Dana Howard. The standout linebacker was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2018. Howard was the 17th Illini inducted and first since wide receiver David Williams in 2005.