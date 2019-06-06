Fink staying at USC

CHAMPAIGN — The hunt for a graduate transfer quarterback continues for Illinois. It just won't be Matt Fink, who announced after a back and forth month of changing narratives he would stay at Southern California.

Fink's father, Mike, told the Los Angeles Times early last month that his son had committed to Illinois after spending the past three seasons as a backup at USC. Later that same week, though, Matt Fink tweeted that he had not committed to any school.

The end of the saga came Thursday afternoon. Matt Fink announced in an Instagram post that he would stick with the Trojans.

"Thank you to all the coaches that have reached out to me and gave me an opportunity to continue my career elsewhere, but after a long month of soul searching, I have decided that my football future will continue here at USC with this special “Band of Brothers," Fink's post read.

Illinois still remains in the hunt for another quarterback after sophomore M.J. Rivers II announced he would transfer after the completion of spring practices. That left redshirt freshmen Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor and incoming four-star freshman Isaiah Williams as the only quarterbacks on the Illini roster.

While Illinois missed out on Penn State grad transfer Tommy Stevens, who chose Mississippi State to team up with former Nittany Lions' offensive coordinator turned Bulldogs' coach Joe Moorhead, the Illini are still looking in conference for another. Michigan grad transfer Brandon Peters has become the lead target.