NCAA denies Ford's appeal

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore tight end Luke Ford will not play this upcoming season after his appeal was denied by the NCAA Division I Appeals Committee for Legislative Relief on Friday. Ford's initial waiver for immediate eligibility after transferring from Georgia this offseason was denied in late April. The latest means the Carterville native won't play until the 2020 season.

The denial of Ford's appeal was based on the same guidelines the NCAA used in denying his initial waiver earlier this spring. According to Illinois, "no further appeal is available and the decision is final and binding."

Ford played in nine games at Georgia during the 2018 season and had one reception for 4 yards in the Bulldogs' early season win against Austin Peay. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end was the consensus top recruit in Illinois in the 2018 class and was ranked as high as No. 42 nationally by Rivals (as the top-ranked tight end in the country).