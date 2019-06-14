Top 50 teams of 2019: No. 49 Fresno State

Photo by: Steve Conner/AP Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers (20) celebrates a touchdown in overtime against Boise State during an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Fresno State won 19-16.

No. 49: Fresno State

Coach: Jeff Tedford

2018 record: 12-2

Projected 2019 record: 9-3

Circle the date: Nov. 16 at San Diego State

Bowl trip: Las Vegas

Why No. 49: In Tedford we trust. Since taking over at his alma mater two years ago, the former Cal head coach has won 22 games. Remember, he inherited a program that had gone 1-11. ... Tedford lost most of his high-powered offense to graduation. But he does welcome back talented tight end Jared Rice, who caught 55 passes last season. ... Running back Ronnie Rivers gained 743 yards last season and scored 10 touchdowns. ... Senior Jorge Reyna is the likely replacement for departed quarterback Marcus McMaryion. Reyna performed well as a backup in 2018. ... Linebacker Myal Walker is the leading returnee in tackles and sacks. ... Tedford's rebuild will be tested right away when the Bulldogs open at Southern Cal and host Minnesota the following week. A late three-game stretch against Hawaii, Utah State and San Diego State is crucial. Good news: Fresno State doesn't play Mountain West power Boise State.

Last year's ranking: No. 45