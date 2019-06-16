Top 50 teams of 2019: No. 47 Kentucky

Photo by: John Raoux/AP Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops thanks fans after the Wildcats defeated Penn State in the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.

Before the start of Illinois football's training camp, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:

No. 47: Kentucky

Coach: Mark Stoops

2018 record: 10-3

Projected 2019 record: 8-4

Circle the date: Oct. 19 at Georgia

Bowl trip: Texas

Why No. 47: After a ho-hum first five seasons in Lexington, Stoops broke out with double-digit wins in 2018, including a Citrus Bowl victory against Penn State. Can Stoops keep the ball rolling? Maybe. The offense got hit hard by graduation and the defense will miss superstar Josh Allen. ... Quarterback Terry Wilson returns after throwing 11 TD passes in 2018. That number needs to go up and the interception total, eight, needs to drop. ... Wilson is the leading returning rusher after the loss of star Benny Snell. ... Lynn Bowden is back after catching 67 passes last season. He will be a constant target and should double his five TDs. ... The offensive line needs to replace three starters. ... The strength of the defense figures to be at linebacker, led by Kosh Daniel. ... The Wildcats open the season against MAC opponents Toledo and Eastern Michigan. Then, they dive into the SEC with games against Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Good news: Alabama isn't on the regular-season schedule.

Last year's ranking: NR