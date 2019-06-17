Illini land another USC receiver

CHAMPAIGN — The Southern California to Illinois pipeline continues. After adding graduate transfer defensive end Oluwole Betiku and grad transfer wide receiver Trevon Sidney in April, the Illini got a commitment from another USC grad transfer wide receiver in Josh Imatorbhebhe on Monday morning.

"First and foremost I want to thank God for the peace he's brought me during this time as well as to everyone else who has been involved in this long and drawn out process," Imatorbhebhe wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "Transitions are never easy, but the support has definitely helped to lighten the load. Without further ado I'm pleased to announce my commitment to ... THE University of Illinois wiht a plan to get my (master's) in Strategic Brand Communications."

Imatorbhebhe enrolled early at USC and redshirted during the 2016 season. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound receiver appeared in six games in 2017, catching two passes for 11 yards. He played in just a single game last season and did not record any statistics.

Like Betiku and Sidney, Imatorbhebhe will be eligible immediately with two seasons left to play at Illinois. Imatorbhebhe was a four-star recruit out of North Gwinnett (Ga.) High School.