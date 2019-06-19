Top 50 teams of 2019: No. 44 Southern California

Photo by: Rick Scuteri/AP Southern California quarterback JT Daniels (18) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:

No. 44: Southern California

Coach: Clay Helton

2018 record: 5-7

Projected 2019 record: 8-4

Circle the date: Nov. 2 vs. Oregon

Bowl trip: Las Vegas

Why No. 44: Helton is 32-17 in three-plus seasons in charge. At most places, his record would earn him a contract extension. Southern Cal and its storied tradition of success is not most places. The coach likely needs a big season to keep his job in 2020. The schedule is a huge challenge, with a nonconference game at Notre Dame and a trip to Washington, along with home games against Utah and Oregon. ... Quarterback JT Daniels is one of five starters returning on offense, which will be led by new coordinator Graham Harrell. ... Daniels needs to cut his interception total from 10 while bumping his TDs from 14. ... Backup quarterback Matt Fink was reportedly headed to Illinois, but will instead stay with the Trojans. ... Receiver is the best position on the team, with Michael Pittman, Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown all catching at least 41 passes.

Last year's ranking: No. 16