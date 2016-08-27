UI roundup: Soccer loses tough one to Mizzou

Other Related Content LIVE! Illini Classic: Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. â€” Melanie Donaldson converted a penalty kick in the 96th minute Friday, giving Missouri womenâ€™s soccer a 3-2 win over Illinois.

The Illiniâ€™s first loss of the season overshadowed the first career goal from Patricia George. She tallied for Illinois (2-1-0) in the 15th minute.

But the Tigers came back with goals from Lauren Gaston and Sarah Luebbert, the latter in the 78th minute. Kara Marbury gave the Illini hope about five minutes later when she potted her first goal of the season.

Michelle Denley made six saves for Illinois.

Detry holds lead. Former Illini Thomas Detry followed a record-breaking first round with a strong performance in Fridayâ€™s second day of the Bridgestone Challenge, giving him a 4-stroke lead in the European Challenge Tour event at Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.

Detry, who broke the Heythrop Park Resort course record by 2 strokes Thursday, carded a 5-under 67 to improve to 17 under through two rounds. Thriston Lawrence (65) sits in second place at 13 under.



Reed builds edge. Even with a careless finish Friday at Bethpage Black, Patrick Reed rode a fast start to a 3-under 68 and a 2-shot lead over Emiliano Grillo and Rickie Fowler going into the weekend of The Barclays.

Reed was at 8-under 134 at Farmingdale, N.Y. Former Illini Steve Stricker (70) was tied for 61st at 2 over.



Pieters stays close. Bradley Dredge hit five birdies in the front nine and finished with a 5-under 66 Friday as he surged to a 3-shot lead amid windy conditions at the Made In Denmark tournament in Farso, Denmark.

Dredge was at 13 under, 3 clear of Swedenâ€™s Joakim Lagergren, who shot a 70 as the wind picked up at Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort.

South Africaâ€™s Richard Sterne (67) and former Illini Thomas Pieters (71) are tied for third at 9 under.



Campbell in running. Ted Potter Jr. used a 10-under 61 Friday to grab a share of the second-round lead at the Web.com Tourâ€™s Portland Open in North Plains, Ore.

Jack Maguire (65) shared the top spot with Potter at 11-under 131. Former Illini Brian Campbell (67) was tied for 11th at 7 under, while ex-Illini Charlie Danielson (69) missed the cut.

