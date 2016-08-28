UI roundup: Pieters, Detry win Euro events

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Former Illini Thomas Pieters improved his chances of earning a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup by winning the Made in Denmark tournament on Sunday to claim his third European title.

The 24-year-old Belgian, who was fourth in the Olympics, finished with three birdies for a 6-under 65 on the day and a 17-under total of 267 to beat Bradley Dredge by 1 stroke. The runner-up Welshman finished in style with a 30-foot birdie putt for 67.

Adrian Otaegui of Spain and David Lipsky of the United States were tied for third with 269, after a final round in which rain and thundery conditions halted play for more than four hours.

It was Pieters’ second appearance at the Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, where he tied for 35th last year. His winning total is the lowest ever at the Made in Denmark, and he also became the youngest winner of the tournament.

“It’s all about winning tournaments,” Pieters said. “That was one of my goals, to just have one every year, just so you know you’re improving and you can win. That’s very important.”

Asked if his victory would create a headache for Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke, he answered: “I would think so.”

Clarke is scheduled to announce his three picks Tuesday for Europe’s contest with the United States at Hazeltine from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

“(Clarke) has got plenty of good players to pick from, so if he doesn’t pick me, then so be it and I’ll work my butt off to get there in the next one,” Pieters said. “But I’ve done all I can now and I’m just really pleased with this win, to be honest.”



Detry breaks ice. Former Illini Thomas Detry secured his first professional win Sunday when he concluded a four-round domination of the European Challenge Tour’s Bridgestone Challenge at Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.

Detry used an 11-birdie, 9-under par final day to finish at 29-under 259, 12 strokes ahead of Thriston Lawrence.

“I am lost for words,” Detry said. “It has been such a long day; yesterday was as well. We’ve had rain, we’ve had delays, we’ve had everything, and to win like that was pretty awesome.

“I was able to stay in the zone and play some pretty good golf, and it was a lot of fun. I feel so blessed and I am so happy right now."

Detry’s total matched the lowest score ever posted in a European Challenge Tour event, tying that of Ivo Giner in 2003. He also broke the tour’s record for largest margin of victory, previously held by Brooks Koepka (10 shots).

The Belgian, who graduated from Illinois earlier this year, used a record-breaking opening round to fuel his run. His 12-under first day broke the Heythrop Park Resort course best.



Reed doubles down. Patrick Reed picked up two victories in one day. He won The Barclays to assure himself a clear shot at the $10 million bonus in the FedEx Cup, and he easily secured a spot on his second straight U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Rickie Fowler, with a surprising meltdown, walked away empty from Bethpage Black.

Reed overcame an early 2-shot deficit and built a big enough lead on the back nine that some nervous shots and sloppy play didn’t keep him from winning for the first time since the 2015 opener at Kapalua. A bogey on the final hole gave him a 1-under 70 and a 1-shot victory over Sean O’Hair and Emiliano Grillo at Farmingdale, N.Y.

Former Illini Steve Stricker (74) finished tied for 53rd at 3 over.



Campbell stumbles. Ryan Brehm carded a 3-under 68 Sunday in the Web.com Tour’s Portland Open, giving him a 1-stroke win at North Plains, Ore. Brehm finished just clear of Mark Anderson (68) at 15-under 269. Former Illini Brian Campbell (72) earned a share of 45th at 5 under.