Pieters makes Ryder Cup team

Darren Clarke set up a WhatsApp messaging group with his Ryder Cup assistants to discuss which European players looked the best leading up to the deadline for his three captain’s picks.

The name of former Illini Thomas Pieters popped up more than any other.

Hitting the best form of his career at just the right time, Pieters made it tough for Clarke to ignore him.

He was selected Tuesday as one of Europe’s three wild cards for next month’s showdown against the United States at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.

The 24-year-old Belgian will be one of six Ryder Cup rookies on a European team seeking an unprecedented fourth consecutive victory in golf’s biggest team event.

“He brings a bit more of the X-factor. He is going to blossom,” Clarke said. “He will be a star.”

Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer were “very obvious” choices as two of the captain’s picks, Clarke said after making the announcement at the European Tour’s headquarters at Wentworth.

He had sleepless nights about his final selection.

It boiled down to Pieters and Russell Knox, players who have won events on different sides of the Atlantic this month.

Pieters got the nod on the back of this hot run: fourth place at the Olympics, second place at the Czech Masters and then a victory at the Made in Denmark tournament in which he birdied the last three holes to win on Sunday.

Clarke was in Denmark to see Pieters’ third win in the past year. Clarke made sure he was grouped with him for the opening two rounds.

Then came Clarke’s hardest job — the phone call to Knox.

“It’s one of the most difficult periods in the whole of my golfing career,” Clarke said.

Pieters is a big-hitting Belgian who played college golf at Illinois and won the NCAA individual title in 2012 at Riviera.

Clarke said he always has been a fan and that Pieters “has the talent to go all the way to the top of the world.”

“It’s been a little bit crazy,” Pieters said. “I was playing well but the results weren’t there, and I guess I had to step it up at the end. I can’t wait to get on that plane and be with the team the whole week.”