Small caps summer season with crown

OLYMPIA FIELDS — Mike Small found himself trailing playing partner and Illinois PGA Championship leader Curtis Malm by 2 strokes with five holes to play after what he said was an unforced bogey on the 13th hole at Olympia Fields Country Club.



But the Illinois men’s golf coach rallied on Wednesday. Small birdied the next two holes, took a 3-shot lead into the final hole and even with a bogey on 18 won his 12th Illinois PGA Championship after a final-round 4-under-par 68.



“That’s 12 out of 15 or 16,” Small said. “It’s awesome. These are the best players and teachers in the state. These are the same guys I recruit from that kids in junior golf work with. It’s the icing on the cake, I should say. Playing to compete is fun, but to build relationships with the best coaches and teachers in the state is perfect for me.



“I’ve been getting better all summer. I’ve played maybe five or six tournaments this year and gotten better. My good stretches of golf are getting longer, which is good.”



Small shot a 1-under 71 in Monday’s first round. Rain pushed the finish of the second round to Wednesday morning, when Small carded a 5-under 67 to put himself in contention for his 12th title.



“The delay wasn’t a big deal for anybody,” Small said. “It just made for a long day. I was just trying to stay loose and keep my body in gear. My back can hurt sometimes. I was more concerned about that than anything.”



Small’s back held up just fine, and he returns to Champaign with another tournament title but with his focus shifting from his own game back to his team. Illinois opens its fall season on Sept. 10 at the Wolf Run Intercollegiate in Zionsville, Ind.



Returning to his team a champion, though, is special.



“What it shows my team is I’m still competing and still take pride in my game, which is what I try to teach my players to do,” Small said. “If I’m out there still competing and still laying it all on the line and not afraid to lose, then they should, too. I know a time will come when I’m too old and can’t do that, but it keeps me energized and keeps me competitive, and I learned more about my game and the game of golf this week that I didn’t know.”