Sunday Conversation: Dylan Meyer

Dylan Meyer came on strong at the end of his sophomore season, a key part of Illinois’ repeat appearance in the semifinals of the NCAA Championships. The Evansville, Ind., native didn’t lose any of his momentum in the summer either, winning the Western Amateur and reaching the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur before returning to Illinois for his junior year. Staff writer SCOTT RICHEY caught up with the Illini golfer to discuss his game, interest in politics and more:

What was your summer like?

It was a big boost of confidence. I just kind of took what we did here at school during the spring and fall and kind of used that as a trampoline into my summer. I played good in every event, really, this summer. I just kept working on my game. The Western Am, I just played consistent golf all week long, and finally the pieces of the puzzle came together. I was close all summer to getting a victory, and it finally came through there. At the U.S. Am, I just continued the momentum I had at the Western.



How different is match play?

It really puts an emphasis on one shot at a time. It’s kind of paying attention to what your playing competitor does and how they handle themselves and really just sticking to a strategy you put forth to make sure that you frustrate another player. Like myself, I’m always going to hit first into a green because I’m shorter than some of these guys (off the tee) by about 10 yards. They’re going to see me hitting shots in, and it’s kind of frustrating.



Any time Illinois golf is on TV the commentary about you starts with “Dylan Meyer may not hit it very long, but …” Are you OK with that being the intro to your game?

As long as they’re not saying I’m shooting 80 and not playing very well and doing all that stuff, that’s a compliment to my short game and my ability to pick apart a golf course. That’s the strategy I have to go to. It’s definitely a compliment to my game to say, “He’s not the longest hitter, but he’s hanging in there with these guys and working hard.” It shows the blue collar mentality we have here at Illinois. The nose is going to be on the grindstone, and we’re just going to get it done.



You sank some pressure putts late at the U.S. Amateur. Have you always been that ice-in-the-veins type of putter?

Not typically. It came around this past spring. I kept working on my game and kept playing against Charlie (Danielson) and (Thomas) Detry while they were here and putting against Nick (Hardy). Nick’s one of the best putters I’ve ever seen. Being able to putt against him day in and day out and competing against Detry and Danielson while they were here — they have excellent short games — just put me into this position where I can isolate myself and feel like I’m playing against them and making putts against them in practice. Definitely being around those guys made me a better player and put me in a situation where having pressure putts is less pressure, and I just kind of go through my routine and just do it.



Was it tough to get back out there and play after losing in NCAAs?

You know, it kind of sucked losing in the NCAAs the way we did. I was playing pretty good. Of course, we all want to get out there and compete, but after such a long spring and the long hours of practice rounds and what not it was good to take a couple days off and kind of decompress from the whole situation. I had about two weeks before I had to play my next event, which was the (Sunnehanna Amateur), so being able to take a couple days there beforehand was much needed. But getting back into the competitive juices after those couple days of rest was exactly what I needed.



What did you do during your time off?

I just kind of relaxed and got together with some friends that came back from school. We just hung out, told stories. We didn’t do a whole lot — just kind of kept it low-key where I could build my energy up to play well in summer events.



What got you interested in golf initially?

I’ve been playing since I was like 5, competitive golf. I was 3 when I first picked up a club. My grandpa and my dad were big influences of that. They have a league back at home they used to play in all the time. I’d be around those guys at the public golf courses and hit golf balls around. I kind of caught the fire, caught the bug, kept practicing and now I’m here doing this whole thing.



What drew you to Illinois?

I wasn’t a highly recruited kid coming out of high school because I didn’t play in all the big-time junior events and didn’t get all that big-time exposure. Illinois was the best school and best option I had. I was getting recruited by Ball State, Indiana and Purdue — some fairly decent programs here in the Midwest — but as soon as (Illinois coach Mike Small) asked me to be on the team and offered me a scholarship and said he wanted me on that same phone call I said, “I’m coming.” I didn’t hesitate. I didn’t take time to think about it. I knew exactly that this was the place I wanted to be at.



What do you miss most about Evansville?

It’s just being around family. There’s a place called Rounders Too Pizza. That’s one of those places I like to go. Good pizza place. Some of my family members own that, so it’s kind of one of those things where you get together and be with them.



What’s the best thing on the menu?

They have really good pizza, obviously, but I usually get the mini cornies. The mini cornies are really good.



Golf keeps you busy, but do you get a chance to hit up any other Illinois sports?

Oh, yeah. We’re pretty close with some of the other student-athletes and some of the other teams. This weekend (we went) to the football game against Murray State. The other couple games we have going is the Iowa game we’re actually going to be here for and the Michigan State game. There might be a soccer game we go to. Maybe volleyball. It just depends on our schedule.



What did you think about Lovie Smith being hired?

It’s definitely good for the athletic department and definitely good for us. Illinois is getting a lot of exposure on “SportsCenter” and whatnot. He’s definitely bringing some energy. The Chicago crowd is starting to warm up to Illinois sports. It’s been kind of hard to get them on our side recently, but we’re starting to feel the love. (First-year athletic director Josh Whitman) has done a great job of promoting this new culture of “We Will Win” and he’s bringing in people that will do it.



What are your thoughts on this year’s golf team?

These freshmen have a lot of talent. They’re playing pretty good in the qualifiers right now, and they’re bringing the intensity we wanted. They’re above expectations right here at the moment. There’s going to be some growing pains this fall. We’re not going to do exactly what we did the past couple years, but we may do that. It’s all depending on how we play. Hardy and I have to make sure we’re the leadership and make sure we hit that high standard each and every day of what we did last year. I think we’re going to be seen as the young team, but I think we’re going to come in pretty intimidating once the spring comes around.



How does a 1-on-1 match with you and Nick Hardy go?

We’d have a good time, but it would be very, very competitive. Me and him, when we’re off the golf course, we’re buddy-buddy and best friends. When we’re out there competing, just like with anyone, we want to go out there and beat each other’s brains in. After that final hole — whatever that may be — we’ll shake hands and be buddy-buddy again. It’s one of those things that would be back and forth all day long, that’s for sure.



What are you studying here at Illinois?

I’m political science and pre-law.



How did you get interested in that?

I really like government and really like the way it functions. Ever since I’ve been in middle school I’ve been fascinated by the Constitution and how that works and the theories behind it.



Being in an election year, is this an interesting time to be studying that field?

Oh, yeah. It’s definitely interesting. Last year we did a couple studies of past presidential elections between people that were actually politicians compared to this year. Everything is just so different this year. It’s all new, exciting to study, and it’s a good experiment to see exactly how things are going to go.



Now, our new standard Q&A query. Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton?

I’m a big Donald Trump supporter. I like some of his ideas and the fact that Governor (Mike) Pence is his running mate, which is the governor of Indiana where I’m from. He’s had some good ideas from a Republican standpoint. As a proud Republican, that’s who I’m going to vote for.