Small in line for raise

URBANA — Fresh off the Illini men’s golf team’s second consecutive national semifinal appearance, coach Mike Small is slated for a hefty raise.

Small would receive a new six-year contract that runs through August 2022 under a proposed contract to be considered by UI trustees on Thursday.

He would receive $308,000 this year, including a $300,000 base salary that would rise by 5 percent a year, and $8,000 a year in lieu of a university vehicle. He currently earns $201,900, according to the UI’s “gray book” of academic and administrative salaries from this past school year.

He will get a $100,000 retention bonus if he remains through August 2019, under the terms of his previous contract, and another $100,000 if he stays through 2022.

The 50-year-old Small, who golfed at Illinois and still plays professionally, has taken the Illini to unprecedented heights the past 16 seasons coaching the program.

Illinois, which has its first tournament of the school year this Saturday and Sunday at the Wolf Run Intercollegiate in Zionsville, Ind., has won seven Big Ten titles in the last eight seasons and has reached the NCAA tournament nine consecutive years, including four straight seasons of winning an NCAA regional.

Along with the team success he has overseen with the Illini, several of his former players are excelling in the professional ranks.

Thomas Pieters, a Belgium native, recently was picked to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup later this month and placed fourth in August at the Rio Olympics.

Other former Illini Small has coached who are playing professionally include Scott Langley, Luke Guthrie, Joe Affrunti, Brian Campbell, Charlie Danielson and Thomas Detry.