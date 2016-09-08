Small's six-year deal finalized

Other Related Content Small in line for raise

CHAMPAIGN — Mike Small wants to spend the rest of his working days as Illinois’ men’s golf coach. The school just made it easier.

The UI Board of Trustees approved a raise Thursday for Small, 50, that bumps his pay to $308,000 annually. He was making $201,000.

Small has a new six-year contract that runs through 2022. The contract calls for 5 percent raises each year and a $100,000 retention bonus in 2019.

“I’m very, very happy and humbled that the university recognizes what we’ve done here over the years and that they want me to be a part of it for years to come,” Small said. “The terms of this contract were about as long as they could do within the state.

“The buyout clause shows a commitment back to the university. We’re not going anywhere.”

Small has built the Illinois program into a college golf power. The team has made nine consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and won four regionals in a row. The 2016 team advanced to the match-play semifinals before losing to host Oregon.

“I think we’re the best team in the country if you average out the NCAA finishes the last six or seven years,” Small said.

Athletic director Josh Whitman went to Small to talk about a new deal.

“It was very, very easy,” Small said. “It was very pleasant. Josh said, ‘I want to keep you here the rest of your career.’ We started talking about the direction of golf and his vision for the future of golf.

“I believe in the job he is doing. I believe in where the department is headed.”

The coach has been pursued in recent years by top college programs.

“We decided to knock this thing out, get it done with, so that the calls that I get in the summers from other schools, they’re not coming anymore. I’m happy with that,” Small said.

Small and Whitman also discussed the coach’s playing career.

“I am a coach first, player second,” Small said. “Playing gives me a very positive and very beneficial break from coaching, which I think is healthy. I continue to learn.

“I will continue to play as long as it does not adversely affect our program.”

Thanks to the team’s success in recent years, Illinois is a national brand in golf.

Former Illini are making money on several pro tours. Ex-Illini Steve Stricker is a vice-captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and recent Illinois graduate Thomas Pieters is playing for Europe.

“We get mentioned a lot,” Small said. “Our guys carry the Illini banner very positively. That’s the plan we had 15 years ago.

“We could have just been an average top-30, top-40 team and everybody would have been happy. We set our goals higher than that. We wanted to build something special.”