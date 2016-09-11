UI roundup: McFadden nets gold at Paralympics

Other Related Content 27 area athletes to compete in Paralympics

RIO DE JANEIRO — Illinois graduate student Tatyana McFadden picked up a gold medal Sunday at the Paralympics, posting the fastest time in the T-54 women’s 400 meters. McFadden finished in 53.30 seconds, while current Illini Hannah McFadden took seventh in 56.20.

Additionally, current Illini Chelsea McClammer scored a silver medal when she clocked 55.13 in the T-53 women’s 400 final.

In men’s track action, former Illini Joshua George notched fifth in the T-54 5,000 (11:02.64) and seventh in the T-53 400 (50.80). UI grad Brian Siemann placed fifth in the latter race (50.20).

On the basketball court, the U.S. men’s team cruised past Algeria 92-24 in a preliminary game behind seven points from former Illini Steve Serio. UI alumnus Hiroaki Kozai secured a game-high 19 points as Japan beat former Illini Nik Goncin (four points) and Canada 76-45.

And in women’s hoops, the Americans defeated the Netherlands 60-50 in preliminary action with the help of eight points apiece from former Illini Gail Gaeng and Christina Schwab. Canada fell to Germany 68-54 as Illinois alumna Tracey Ferguson was held scoreless. Former Illini Helen Freeman notched 15 points for Great Britain in a 63-32 win over Brazil.



Men’s golfers bounce back. Nick Hardy and Dylan Meyer finished 1-2 the Wolf Run Intercollegiate, lifting Illinois men’s golf to a comeback victory Sunday in the 14-team event in Zionsville, Ind.

Hardy carded a second consecutive 2-under round to finish at 4-under 138 and take medalist honors. Meyer overcame a 2-over opening round and shot 5 under on Day 2.

The Illini, who trailed Purdue by 11 strokes going into Sunday’s action, shot 11 under as a unit to win by 17 strokes.



Women’s soccer squeaks by. Summer Schafer netted her second goal of the season, lifting Illinois women’s soccer to a 1-0 win over Evansville in Illinois Soccer Stadium.

Schafer scored in the 46th minute on one of Illinois’ 18 shots. Michelle Denley recorded the shutout in net with three saves for the Illini (3-5-0).