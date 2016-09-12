UI roundup: Alcott guaranteed Paralympic medal

Other Related Content UI roundup: McFadden nets gold at Paralympics

RIO DE JANEIRO — Former Illini Dylan Alcott moved a step closer to a Paralympics gold medal Monday, defeating Lucas Sithole 2-0 in a quad singles men’s tennis semifinal match. Alcott, representing Australia, will take on Great Britain’s Andy Lapthorne in the final.

In track and field, Illinois connections fared well in the T-54 women’s 1,500-meter semifinals. UI graduate student Amanda McGrory was the best of both heats, clocking 3:22.75. Current Illini Chelsea McClammer placed runner-up in 3:22.76, while UI graduate student Tatyana McFadden secured fourth in 3:27.41. In the T-52 men’s 400 semifinals, current Illini Raymond Martin finished first overall at 57.77 seconds.

In women’s sitting volleyball, the United States dropped a 3-2 preliminary-match decision to China. Centennial graduate Nichole Millage saw action for the Americans in the first set.

In women’s basketball preliminaries, the U.S. topped Algeria 65-15 behind UI graduate student Megan Blunk’s 12 points. Canada defeated Brazil 82-49 with the help of former Illini Tracey Ferguson’s two points.

And in men’s hoops preliminary action, the U.S. topped Great Britain 65-48, with former Illini Brian Bell notching eight points for the Americans. Japan dropped a 68-55 decision to Australia despite former Illini Hiroaki Kozai’s team-best nine points. Canada lost 67-46 to Turkey, with former Illini Nik Goncin contributing eight points in defeat.



Volleyball falls from rankings. Illinois volleyball snapped a four-match losing streak Saturday with a pair of wins against Belmont and Saint Mary’s at the Nike Invitational in Eugene, Ore.

But the Illini (4-4) slipped out of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 for the first time since the 2013 season when the new poll was released Monday afternoon. The fourth of Illinois’ four-match losing streak came Friday against host Oregon.

Illinois’ longest streak, ranked among the nation’s best, stretched for 71 weeks from the second week of the 2008 season through the eighth week of the 2012 season. Included in that run was a four-week stretch as the No. 1 team in the country in 2011.

Illinois bounced in and out of the poll that season before finishing the year ranked five straight weeks after reaching another Sweet 16 and ending with an 18-15 record.

The Illini had been ranked in the AVCA Top 25 for 41 straight weeks, dating back to Nov. 4, 2013. This week’s AVCA poll still had Illinois among 14 teams receiving votes and 28th overall. Five coaches voted the Illini in the top 20, including New Mexico’s Jeff Nelson (15th), Northern Colorado’s Lyndsey Oates (16th), Tennessee Tech’s Dave Zelenock (20th), Holy Cross’ Melissa Batie-Smoose (20th) and Central Florida’s Todd Dagenais (20th).

Unbeaten Nebraska repeated as the unanimous No. 1, with Minnesota (third), Wisconsin (sixth), Purdue (14th), Ohio State (19th), Penn State (20th), Michigan State (22nd) and Michigan (23rd) also representing the Big Ten.

Scott Richey

Illini women lead field. Stephanie Miller carded a 4-under 138 in 36 holes of play Monday, helping Illinois women’s golf to the first-round lead at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate in Knoxville, Tenn.

Miller was tied for second place individually, 3 strokes back of Kent State’s Pimnipa Panthong.

The Illini led the team chase by 6 strokes, tallying a 5-under first day to Kent State’s 1-over offering.